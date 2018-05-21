Mudenda, Savage discuss reforms

HARARE - Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda recently meet with Jennifer Savage, the charge d’ affairs of the United States embassy in Harare.

The meeting was part of the US efforts to understand and hear from key stakeholders about progress towards electoral reforms.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Savage said Washington has noted the promises and pledges of reforms, but looks forward to the implementation of those reforms that would enable the Zimbabwean government to conduct of free, fair and credible polls.

A career foreign service officer, Savage has served in consular, political, and management positions in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; the US mission to the United Nations in New York; Dublin, Ireland; Hanoi, Vietnam; the consular training division of the Foreign Service Institute; the Bureau of Consular Affairs; Quito, Ecuador; and Manila, Philippines.

Most recently, she served as counsellor for labour, education, and social affairs within the economic section of the embassy in Mexico city.

She joined the foreign service in 1996 after she received her Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from the American University in Washington, DC.