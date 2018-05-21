Chinese couple in trouble for possession of cocaine

HARARE - A Chinese couple has been arraigned before the court after they were found in possession of five sachets of cocaine.

Cheng Lixiang, 34, and Zhang Xiaohui, 33, who are husband and wife were granted $500 bail when they appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

State had opposed bail arguing that Lixiang had a pending case before the courts where he was being accused of forging documents to get a work permit.

However, his defence counsel successfully argued that having a pending case before the courts does not prove that Lixiang will be a flight risk.

Allegations are that on April 28 2018 detectives received information to the effect that the duo who reside in Gunhill, Harare were dealing in dangerous drugs and were in possession of an unregistered firearm.

A warrant of search and seizure was applied for and duly issued by a magistrate at Harare magistrate court on April 28, 2018.

The court heard that, on April 30, at around 100hours detectives proceeded to the accused’s house to execute the warrant.

A search was conducted in the house in the presence of Xiaohui and three sachets of cocaine were recovered from a gun cabin.

It is further alleged that a further search was conducted in the lounge leading to the recovery of two more sachets of cocaine inside a table drawer.

The cocaine was seized by the police and a field test was conducted at CID drugs and narcotics Harare and the recovered 5 sachets of cocaine tested positive for cocaine.

The test was conducted in the presence of the accused person leading to her arrest.