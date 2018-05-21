Antonio Machado is no more

HARARE - A.M. Machado (Private) Limited founder Antonio Miranda Machado has died.

He passed away on May 16, in Portugal where his funeral will be held before a memorial mass scheduled for Harare on a date to be announced, the family confirmed in a statement.

“The Machado Family would like to notify friends, customers, suppliers, business partners and all stake holders of the passing away of founder of AM Machado (Pvt) Ltd.

“The funeral will be held in Portugal and a memorial mass is to be held in Harare on a date to be advised. We kindly ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this said time,” reads part of the statement.