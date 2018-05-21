A little paint wouldn't kill

HARARE - Harare City fathers should spare a thought for motorists and put markings on the city’s roads which have now become death traps, especially at night.

The markings on our roads in and around the city are no longer visible and motorists are unknowingly encroaching into other motorists’ lanes.

I do not think it could kill or puncture Harare City Council’s budget if it were to purchase a few drums of paint to mark the roads.

It is even more dangerous driving at night, more so when it is raining as visibility diminishes and motorists have to guess where the markings could be.

While some of the roads have been re-tarred, it is sad that council has failed to script markings, hence a job half done.

The re-tarred roads are even more dangerous at night as they are now just a single stretch, hence confusing most motorists.

In certain instances, accidents are the inevitable result.

We hope the mayor and his councillors, most of whom are drivers, will take time to deliberate on this issue as it needs urgent attention.

While those drivers, who live in Harare and know the roads, can easily navigate their way — even without markings — it is very difficult for those drivers coming from outside the city.

The kombis and mushika-shikas have taken advantage of the absence of markings and they are breaking road rules which results in cars locking at several intersections.

The city fathers should be reminded that it is their duty to maintain the city’s roads if Harare is to compete with other African cities.

In other African cities, it is a marvel to drive and road maintenance is an everyday activity unlike here in Harare where repairs are done after an outcry.

We have tourists, businesspeople and other visitors to Harare who should not have difficulty driving in and around the city’s roads because they do not have standard markings.

Harare should also learn to be innovative and partner paint companies so together they implement a project to mark our roads.

We also have city councils that are charging motorists to park in and around towns and cities, yet even the parking bays from where they are making a killing, are not visibly marked.

Where is the money charged everyday for parking in the city going to if it is not being used to improve the capital’s road infrastructure that includes markings?

We have some drivers who are short-sighted, hence the importance of clear and visible markings.

I would have thought that after every rainy season, council would repaint the markings which could have been washed away by the rains.

But it seems most of the markings are years old and the paint has completely faded off.

It is a pity that even in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100 days, the city fathers failed to put paint markings on the roads.

They couldn’t afford to buy a tin of paint?

It is my hope that the new council coming in after this year’s harmonised elections would have the city at heart and maintain our roads to acceptable international standards.

There is also need for the council to erect clear road signs on all strategic roads, this apart from direction signs for in and out of Harare motorists.

We need clear signs to direct visitors or tourists who want to travel out of the city to Kariba, Bulawayo, Mutare or Gokwe.

The city fathers have a lot of work to do sprucing our roads and as I said earlier, a little paint would not kill!