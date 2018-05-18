Zim cricket in quagmire – Taibu

HARARE – Tatenda Taibu reckons Zimbabwe cricket is headed for a dead end unless something drastic is done as a matter of urgency.

The former Zimbabwe Test captain, who was recently relieved off his duties as convenor of selectors following the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in England and Wales, is concerned with the current state of affairs in the game.

Head coach Heath Streak, his assistant Lance Klusener and a host of other technical officials including Zim U19 coach Steve Mangongo all lost their jobs.

In an interview with Cricfrency.com, Taibu said Zimbabwe cricket has taken a wrong turn in recent months.

“The state of cricket in the country is really at a critical point. If something is not done very soon, I think we are actually witnessing the death of Zimbabwean cricket, unfortunately. It is not right for me to be saying this, but it is the truth,” Taibu said.

“I just heard there’s been a few fights with the players (and board). It had something to do with the players asking for funds but I don’t know the details of it.

“All I know is that they (ZC) asked 18 technical officials to resign a month or a couple of months back. That’s not a good indication of the state of cricket in Zimbabwe.”

The players themselves have since taken the fight to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) giving them an ultimatum that lapsed yesterday mid-day and have threatened to strike.

They have not been paid since the victorious away series against Sri Lanka last year claims Taibu.

“Well, it is the players I know because I read the letter. The players want their wages. I know that they haven’t been paid since March. So it’s definitely the players who have not been given their salaries and match fees,” he said.

“The players haven’t been given their match fees since Sri Lanka series last year. All the other workers and administrators have not been given their money, their wages since February- March if I am not mistaken.”

Taibu said ZC lacked leadership for a very long time and the $20 million debt the association is struggling to service is testimony of how the funds have been mismanaged since 2004.

“It is very simple. For anything to work, it must have strong leadership. For a team to win matches, they must have a strong captain, a strong coach and strong senior players. If you look at any team that does well, they have got strong leadership. Unfortunately we haven’t had strong leadership for a lot of years now probably since 2004 and that is in terms of the board. So there’s no way for an organisation to go anyway (with poor leadership),” he said.

“In 2004 we had a debt of $600 000 but now our debt is about $20 million. It just indicates how badly how badly our organisation has been running over the last 14-15 years.

“Every year we get a grant from the ICC. And we have been getting that grant for years. We have been getting a grant more than Bangladesh for the last 15 years. Bangladesh has managed to build a stadium; we don’t have a single asset. So that is an indication of mismanagement of funds. So what is the leadership of an organisation really doing if the entire board in debt?”