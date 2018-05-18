Triangle keeper over the moon

HARARE – Triangle goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni is on cloud nine following his recent call-up to the Warriors provisional squad for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup to be held in Limpopo province, South Africa next month.

Mariyoni, who has had a good start to his career at the Sugar Sugar Boys since his move from relegated Tsholotsho, is one of the four goalkeepers included in coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa’s 33-man squad for the tournament.

The Triangle shot stopper will have to battle it out for a spot in the final travelling squad with George Chigova (Polokwane), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs) and Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

“I’m glad because this has always been my dream to be called up to the national team,” Marion told the Daily News.

“It came as a surprise to me and I think I’m still dreaming but it has finally sunk in and I’m looking forward to joining the camp.”

The 24-year-old has missed Triangle’s last four matches due to a Achilles tendon injury but returned to training last week.

“I have started training now and so far so good. I’m just going to do my best to be in shape to get back into the team,” Mariyoni said.

“Once I get a few games under my belt I’m sure I will be ready for the national team and I will do my best to make it onto the final squad.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was full of praise for his number one keeper following the call up to the Warriors squad.

“This call-up is very important for us as a team because it vindicates the good work we have been doing this season,” Mangwiro said.

“It also signals the good times for us here in the Lowveld because just last week our player, Lameck Nhamo was voted the Player of the Month for April.

“We only wish Chang success going forward and we hope that he can make it into the team that travels to South Africa for the Cosafa Cup.”

The Sugar Sugar Boys started the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with two defeats to Shabanie Mine and Ngezi Platinum but Mangwiro and his men have completely turned it around.

Triangle now have six wins in their last nine matches a run which has seen then rise to fifth on the log with 20 points and now trail leaders Ngezi Platinum by nine after 11 matches.

Warriors’ provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Chang Mariyoni (Triangle)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Jameson Mukombwe, Kelvin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City), Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Honest Moyo (Highlanders), Adam Chicksen (Bradford city)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Andy Rinomhota (Reading), Kundai Benyu (Oldham Athletic), Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah FC ), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Singida United), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Macaulley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF), Kelly Lunga (Bonner SC), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City)