Sables commend training camp

HARARE – The Sables believe they have covered ground during their just-ended two-day training camp at Falcon College in Esigodini this week.

Zimbabwe were using the training camp as part of their preparations for the forthcoming 2018 Rugby Afrique Gold Cup campaign which starts next month.

This year’s edition of the Gold Cup will act as the final qualifying tournament for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan.

The top team from the Gold Cup will join South Africa in Japan as two of Africa’s representative to the global finals.

Zimbabwe, who finished in fifth place last year, begin their 2018 Gold Cup campaign with a home tie against Morocco in Harare on June 16, which will be coach Peter de Villiers’ first competitive match since his appointment in February this year.

Newly-appointed Sables backline coach Stanley Raubenheimer was pleased with the progress the squad made in the two days.

“We had a fantastic couple of days at Falcon College with the boys in our first camp,” Raubenheimer told Sables TV.

“We did a lot of hard work in terms our backs’ organisation and understanding of play. I’m very happy with the progress and I’m looking forward to our next camp which will probably result in a training match where we can implement and how good we had done these couple of days we were together.”

Meanwhile, Rugby Afrique has announced South African match officials for three of the Sables’ 2018 Gold Cup fixtures.

South African referee Quinton Immelman will take charge of the Sables match against Morocco at Police Grounds while Egon Seconds will be in charge of another home game between the Sables and Namibia on August 4.

Seconds will also take charge of the Sables final game in the competition away to Uganda in Entebbe on August 18.

South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said: “We have a clear objective to assist with growing the game in the rest of Africa and by sending our best match officials to the various Tests and tournaments on the continent, and supporting the Rugby Africa by availing our top referees, we are fulfilling that objective.”