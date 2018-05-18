Mangongo demands $400 000

HARARE – Former Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) U19 coach Steve Mangongo wants over $400 000 in damages for his unlawful dismissal last month.

Mangongo took his former employer to the Labour Court arguing that his dismissal was irregular and not consistence with the Labour Act or the national code.

The former national team coach was represented by Sports and Recreation Workers Union’s Eliah Zvimba while ZC was represented by employee and legal representative Joice Kwashira and human resources manager Nesta Vaki during last week’s arbitration hearing.

Mangongo, who was employed by ZC for 28 years, said his contract was rolled over since then and it was a contract without a limit.

He claimed that at some point he was paid a basic salary of $7 000 and in March last year ZC requested to vary the basic wage downwards by 20 percent.

Mangongo alleges ZC went on to effect this salary cut without the two parties agreeing and later went on to change his contract into a fixed term employment.

In that regard, Mangongo is demanding a total of $21 000 as the three months notice for his dismal, a further $14 000 as cash in lieu of leave of 60 days and then one month salary for the 28 years he served which translates to $196 000.

He is also demanding $98 000 as gratuity for 28 years. The damages on legitimate expectation multiplied by 36 months amounted to $252 000 while wrongful deductions for 14 months at basic amount to $19 600.

However, ZC disputed the gratuity figures as they want to first verify the number of years Mangongo has been employed by the union.

Meanwhile, a ZC insider dismissed the demands made by Mangongo arguing that the union will make their own counterclaim this week.

“There was never an agreement; ZC representatives simply listened to the other party’s submissions and said they would table their own submissions by Monday. The contents of what the other party was saying were disputed that the meeting almost adjourned at some point,” the ZC official said.