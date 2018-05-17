Muridzo, Freeman descend on Murehwa

HARARE - Popular contemporary musicians Andy Muridzo and Freeman are set to rock Murewa today during the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Celebrations.

Muridzo, who recently launched his new album Munondo, which has been well-received by his fans, is expected to deliver a thriller with new songs and his band’s energetic dancing skills in the sleepy environs of Murewa.

Recorded at Bazooka Studios, the new album is laden with refreshing tracks such as Madhuve, Mamimo, Mudzepete, Gweja, Petunia and Veumambo featuring Sam Dondo among others.

The Dherira hit maker, who recently parted ways with Military Touch Movement led by Jah Prayzah, will be out in full force to prove in his home area that he is indeed his own man and can chart his own path in the music world.

On the other hand, Zimdancehall artiste Emergy Chizanga — popularly known as Freeman — is also expected to put up a polished performance alongside Muridzo.

Freeman, who rose to fame with a number of singles such as Joina City which won the hearts of young and old music fans in the country, will sample some songs from his new album Mukuru Wecompany which will be launched on May 25 at Club 1+1 in the capital.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The day, which is dedicated to the evolution of communication and is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is meant to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.

ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira is expected to address the gathering in Murewa under the theme “Enabling the positive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for All”.

In recent years there has been significant progress in AI technology, made possible by tremendous advances in contributing fields, such as Big Data, machine learning, computing power, storage capacity and cloud computing, among others.

AI-based technologies are already emerging as a key component of proactive tools and applications being used to help people lead better lives by improving healthcare, education, finance, agriculture, transportation, and a wide range of other services.