Chombo's bail conditions relaxed

HARARE - A Harare magistrate has granted an application by former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo to have his bail conditions relaxed to allow him to seek treatment in South Africa.

Chombo made the application through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, who argued that Chombo had been religiously adhering to his bail conditions.

Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande conceded that Chombo was a suitable candidate to have his bail conditions relaxed saying the relaxation of the conditions would not prejudice the delivery of justice.

Chombo’s passport was temporarily released from May 31 to June 13. His bail conditions were further relaxed from reporting to police once a week to once a fortnight.

This is the second time in as many months that Chombo is travelling to South Africa for treatment after the same court granted him permission to have his passport temporarily released.

Chombo’s reporting conditions were relaxed by the same court to once a day in January this year after the former minister had pleaded that he needed time to do farming and fend for his livelihood.

Chombo is being charged with criminal abuse of office, contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act and fraud with the State saying his alleged activities prejudiced it of $3, 6 million. The matter was remanded to June 14.