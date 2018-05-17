Chombo's bail conditions relaxed

Farayi Machamire  •  17 May 2018 7:53AM  •  6 comments

HARARE - A Harare magistrate has granted an application by former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo to have his bail conditions relaxed to allow him to seek treatment in South Africa.

Chombo made the application through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, who argued that Chombo had been religiously adhering to his bail conditions.

Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande conceded that Chombo was a suitable candidate to have his bail conditions relaxed saying the relaxation of the conditions would not prejudice the delivery of justice.

Chombo’s passport was temporarily released from May 31 to June 13.  His bail conditions were further relaxed from reporting to police once a week to once a fortnight.

This is the second time in as many months that Chombo is travelling to South Africa for treatment after the same court granted him permission to have his passport temporarily released.

Chombo’s reporting conditions were relaxed by the same court to once a day in January this year after the former minister had pleaded that he needed time to do farming and fend for his livelihood.

Chombo is being charged with criminal abuse of office, contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act and fraud with the State saying his alleged activities prejudiced it of $3, 6 million. The matter was remanded to June 14.

Comments (6)

What an insult, if it was an ordinary person seeking bail on the conditions that he/she wants to fend for the family,,,the courts would lough and hand a much heavier sentence, but here is MRRRRR. Chombooo, granted bail so that he can fend for his family,,,,,what an insult and they say there is justice.

Lodza - 17 May 2018

This signals the collapse of the once highly publicised case. Watch this space.

Andrei Mafeso - 17 May 2018

Let this be a lesson to whoever will form the next Government, that when you steal money meant for the development of your own Nation, you are also stealing from yourself. He wouldn' t have to be seeking permission to travel all tjhe way to South Africa if he ( Chombo) and his associates had not stolen funds meant for the Nation's development. It;s called Karma.

GoldFinger - 17 May 2018

This a clear case of injustice by the courts.Can an ordinary person who has stolen even one hundred dollrs be granted bail on account that they want to fend for their families?A big time thief who has stolen millions of dollars meant for the well being of the country is treated with kids gloves?All the hullaboo about fighting corruption was just a smokescreen to hoodwink people.And the funny thing is of all the thieves in zanu pf Mnangagwa's govt managed to arrest Chombo and Chipanga leaving some veteran thieves like Obert 'Obedient son"Mpofu and Chinamasa just to name a few.People are not blind to all this child play.So these guys vandalised the health sector so that they could get treatment to other well managed countries like SA using the same money they stole from the people?Ngwena's govt is proving to be even worse than that of the old dictator Gushungo.No prize for guessing whom i will vote for.

Luke Munya Mabika - 17 May 2018

ED's legitmercy is galvanised now so the 'catch and release' fiasco must now come to an end... the few sacrificial lambs must be released...thats why Kasukuwere is headed home.

Sinyo - 17 May 2018

CORRUPTIONUCOISIS is the ailment he is suffering from and incurable in Zimbabwe!!!!

Mukanya - 17 May 2018

