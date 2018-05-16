Ethiopia probes govt officials with foreign bank accounts

bbc news  •  16 May 2018 10:04AM  •  2 comments

ADDIS - Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said that his government was investigating foreign bank accounts held by government officials, state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation news site reports.

The report did not give details of whether they were former or current government officials or what their rank was.

It just said that foreign countries are co-operating with the government in the investigation.

He took office in April, after his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn resigned following months of anti-government protests.

Mr Abiy has promised to implement reforms in the country to address the problems that led to public disaffection with the government.

Comments (2)

It requires to pay hackers , crackers to know where the account is putting , otherwise it will be difficult

abebe - 16 May 2018

I can't wait to see the end result!!!

aw - 16 May 2018

