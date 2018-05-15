Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  15 May 2018 11:52AM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Aspiring MDC Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as being part of the ruling Zanu PF elite which has been taking Zimbabweans for a ride for the past 38 years.

This was after Chiwenga brushed off the MDC Alliance and its youthful leader Nelson Chamisa as ambitious figures promising a pie in the sky after the 40-year-old politician promised to build bullet trains, spaghetti roads and establish village airports, if elected into office.

Chiwenga said these were outrageous dreams, suggesting Chamisa cannot be taken seriously given that MDC-run local authorities have vandalised local municipalities.

Responding to Chiwenga at a rally to launch his manifesto for Zengeza West constituency in Chitungwiza last week, Sikhala mocked the former commander of the armed forces saying apart from being complicit in the lies fed Zimbabweans by former president Robert Mugabe’s government for the past 38 years, he had taken disinformation to a new high after he denied using bleaches to lighten his skin tone. 

“We have heard …Chamisa speak about our programme of action when we form the next government but then we have people like Chiwenga who dismisses that as lies yet we know he and others of his ilk are the worst liars and only yesterday he lied that he had contracted a disease that now makes him as light as a coloured after Operation Restore Legacy when it is clear that he used Ambi (skin lightening lotion),” Sikhala said.

Speaking publicly for the first time at the burial for his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe Farm last week, Chiwenga claimed he had contracted a sickness during Operation Restore Legacy that changed his complexion.

“Let me set the record straight in front of the media, some reports have said that I am suffering from bleaching yet it is a skin cancer disease which affected me soon after operation restore legacy,” he said.

it is difficult for many to distinguish blatant lies from figurative language! in 2013 zimbos were promised 2m jobs & now they are being promised good roads & modern transport! which of the two promises is a lie & which of the two is a possibility? tiri patight newakomana wepolitics

SaManyika Chaiye - 15 May 2018

I dont understad this Sikhala guy. He says hiwenga is the worst lier. Does that make Chamisa's utterances truthful

Mukwirividi WaMazungunye - 15 May 2018

Job is a lawyer but to me he is a confused rascal....who only behaves or looks like a baobab tree among the small trees yet the tree has no fibre. Bile spewing lawyer indeed. Go hang Job

Clemence Tashaya - 15 May 2018

Sikhala just said the truth. What's there to castigate? If you believe that the future of Zimbabwe lies in the hands of the junta then you need your head examined.

Moe Syslack - 15 May 2018

