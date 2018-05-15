Rugby returns at Belgravia Sports Club

HARARE - Rugby action returned at Belgravia Sports Club (BSC) for the first time in 20 years last weekend with Xp Horns beating Police Defenders 33-23 in an entertaining National A league encounter.

Horns were down 12 -0 after 10 minutes with Police leading at half time 18 - 15, thanks to a gutsy comeback from the young Horns squad.

The youthful and impressive Horns came back with vengeance in the second half to clinch victory over their more seasoned counterparts Police Defenders with a 33 - 23 BSC home victory.

Horns team’s skill and determination was a marvel to watch as they showed they have what it takes to compete at the highest stage but on the other hand the Police Defenders despite going down by 10 points they still had energy and legs to carry them through against any youthful outfit.

Shingi Vera, Xp Horns coach was delighted with his team’s effort and believes the future is very bright.

“The result shows that we have what it takes to compete at a National A League level as a team and if only the 36+ of our players would turn up at training then we would consolidate and win more games,” Vera said after the match.

BSC chairperson Alford Mutumha said he was delighted to partner with XP Horns in the initiative to revive rugby at the club and said with strategic partners such as Kwese Sport who are getting behind and supporting the growth of rugby in Zimbabwe the project is destined for greater heights.

“It is a welcome sight to see corporates taking a front seat and supporting local sports. The massive presence of companies such as Kwese Sport and Kwese TV, along with Afdis, National Tyres, Pure Drop and National Foods has made their statement and mark at BSC,” Mutumha told the Daily News.

“We are delighted to have partnered Xp Horns in their endeavours to revive grassroots rugby in Zimbabwe. The first match was held on Saturday and what an occasion it was for the club, fans and teams that participated in this historic event. We are looking forward to a healthy long-term partnership with Xp Horns in reviving the once revered rugby sport that once played a major role at our club,” Mutumha told the Daily News.