Chitembwe bemoans defensive frailties

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is concerned with how his team has been conceding goals lately after allowing Ngezi Platinum Stars to come from behind and secure maximum points on Sunday in a Castle Lager Premiership tie.

Despite taking the lead through John Zhuwawo’s beautiful finish on 27 minutes, two quick goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and James Ngulube just before the break condemned the Green Machine to their second home defeat in last four matches.

That was after Makepekepe had controlled a large chunk of the first half, in which they came close on several occasions only to be let down by poor finishing.

However, it’s the manner in which they have been conceding lately which Chitembwe feels needs to be addressed.

In their last four matches CAPS United have failed to keep a clean sheet after beating Nichrut 3-4, losing 0-1 to Chicken Inn, drawing 1-1 against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium before Sunday 1-2 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

And speaking after Sunday’s defeat, Chitembwe felt his side needs more resilience to combat their opponents going forward if they entertain any hopes to fight for the championship.

“The most disappointing thing is we seem to be conceding soft goals. Last week, we also conceded another soft goal and I personally feel we could have dealt with that ball easily and today (Sunday) we also conceded two very soft goals,” lamented Chitembwe.

“It’s of course an area of concern but this is our job, it’s everyone’s responsibility that we have to make sure we try and correct things and yeah, we have another training week and we certainly hope we will try and address that.”

The defeat left the Green Machine 13 points behind Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on 29 points after 11 rounds of action, dropping to seventh place on the log table.

However, despite that significant gap with the log leaders, Chitembwe is not giving up on the title as yet.

And asked if his team still has what it takes to fight for the championship, Chitembwe said: “Of course it’s the reason why we work everyday. We just have to keep hoping and working hard so that you try and attain your targets.

“For us there is no team that has won the league as yet but of course Ngezi are in a very good position. It has not been decided as of now. We are also still in it in as far as I’m concerned. We just have to make sure we keep working hard, we just have to make sure we are more focused on what we really want to achieve at the end of the day.

“We have everything that we need to be competitive and achieve things that we want to achieve.”

Chitembwe felt they did not do enough to hurt their opponents and secure maximum points.

“It was not good enough, sometimes it’s not really about dominance of ball possession but are you causing enough damage in creating good chances to hurt your opponents. I thought we didn’t do enough of that especially in the second half,” he said.