Who will stop Ngezi?

HARARE - The rest of the Castle Lager Premiership teams were hoping CAPS United will be the first side to stop Ngezi Platinum Stars but Tonderai Ndiraya’s side are looking unstoppable this season.

Since their promotion into the top flight, Ngezi had never beaten CAPS in four attempts but they changed that history with a deserved win yesterday.

Madamburo had to come back from behind with goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and James Nguluve which cancelled out John Zhuwawu’s opener.

Yesterday’s win means that Ndiraya’s side is still unbeaten in 11 games and they reinforced their lead at the top of the table.

Ngezi are now on 29 points while second placed FC Platinum are on 26 points.

Ndiraya was pleased with his side’s first success over CAPS.

“Look, I’m very satisfied; it has been long since we have beaten CAPS United but we have managed to do it through shear hard work,” he said after the game.

“It wasn’t easy for us today but we always had hope that one day we would get a result against CAPS United.”

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed by the performance from his team.

“To be very honest, I think we were poor today; we only played for the first 20 minutes,” Chitembwe said.

“Thereafter, the script was on the wall; we were very poor and it appeared as if we were overawed by the occasion.”

Makepekepe took the lead in the 27th minute when Zhuwawu fired in from the edge of the box.

CAPS were pressing Ngezi high in their own third and Milton Ncube forced the mistake as the visitors tried to play out from the back.

After winning possession, Ncube played in a quick through ball to Nhivi, who was alert pushing it onto an unmarked Zhuwawu on the right.

The Makepekepe forwards controlled first with his right before firing a shot that wrong-footed Ngezi keeper Donovan Bernard.

With CAPS pressing high, Ngezi were forced to play it long with only Nguluve being their outlet with his pace.

It was no surprise when the visitors’ equaliser came from the right where Nguluve beat Valentine Musarurwa before crossing for Donald Teguru inside the box.

Dennis Dauda tried to block the Ngezi winger but the ball could not escape from his feet.

Teguru then played it to the left side where Dzvukamanja was unmarked.

There was no way the Ngezi tip goalscorer was going to miss from close range.

Dzvukamanja finished emphatically with a rising shot that beat CAPS Criss Mverechena in the 37th minute.

After the goal, Madamburo were now the better team and they made sure they went into the break in the lead.

CAPS failed to deal with a Teguru corner kick with Mukanga heading into the post right on the stroke of half time.

Ngulube reacted fast to fire in the rebound with the Makepekepe defence ball watching.

In the second half, it was a cagey affair with Ngezi protecting their lead while CAPS tried to find an equaliser.

Makepekepe, however, lacked creativity as they chose to launch high into the Ngezi box.

Donovan and his defenders Liberty Chakoroma and Frank Makarati has an easy afternoon as they dealt easily with the long balls.

On the other hand, Ngezi could have increased their lead but the speedy Michale Charamba failed to make the home side pay when Madamburo caught CAPS on the break.

CAPS United: Criss Mverechena, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka (Justice Jangano 48m), Praise Tonha, Milton Ncube, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Valentine Musarurwa, Denver Mukamba (Peter Moyo 51m), Joel Ngodzo, Simba Nhivi, John Zhuwawu

Ngezi Platinum: Donovan Bernard, Liberty Chakoroma, Frank Makarati, Kenneth Bulaji, Kieth Murera, Tichaona Chipunza, Walter Mukanga (Michael Charamba 62m), Malon Mushonga, Donald Teguru (Clive Augusto 59m), Terrence Dzvukamanja, James Nguluve.