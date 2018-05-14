OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

HARARE - Lucky subscribers of NetOne’s mobile money service, OneMoney, have been paid back the money they used to pay school fees through the service, as part of a promotion being run by the mobile network operator.

The promotion dubbed “OneMoney 100 percent School Fees Back Promotion”, started on April 22 and runs until May 30. The promotion sees the first 100 parents and guardians to pay school fees using OneMoney, getting all their money back into their OneMoney wallets, up to a limit of $350.

Speaking at a ceremony held to recognise the inaugural winners of the promotion, NetOne managing director of Mobile Financial services, Nkosinathi Ncube, said the promotion’s reception was evidence of the thriven of OneMoney’s ecosystem.

“Your presence here is also a testimony to the availability of other stakeholders in our ecosystem and these are the Agents merchants and Bulk Payers.

“You all used the biller codes of your various schools and this offers greater conveniences to both the schools and the parents,” he said.

In a bid for a bigger stake in the local mobile money business, NetOne last year started from scratch as it rebuilt its mobile money service on newly-acquired infrastructure which reportedly offers better technology as it rebranded from OneWallet to OneMoney. The “new and improved” OneMoney came with a Zimswitch enabled debit, it is also integrated to Zimswitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology (ZIPIT), which enables bank to mobile wallet fund transfers.

Ncube said OneMoney is now giving out debit cards to new and existing customers, for free. He also said the service’s users will soon be able to transact in major supermarkets without the need for debit cards.

“Our thrust as NetOne is to be more customer-centric. Our processes, our technology and our people are now all aligned to deliver.

“We are building on the interactive relations with our customers to deliver value beyond expectations,” Ncube added.

— The Financial Gazette