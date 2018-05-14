Macheso, Jah Prayzah in rare encounter

HARARE - In a rare encounter, sungura music star Alick Macheso and high flying musician Jah Prayzah will share the stage in Chitungwiza at the launch of the former’s latest album unveiling ceremony, courtesy of Cheso Power Promotions.

Macheso is scheduled to launch his latest studio album Dzinosvitsa Kure at Aquatic Complex on June 8.

The event will see Jah Prayzah, Leonard Zhakata, Sniper Storm and Faheem Somanje sharing the stage.

Jah Prayzah and Macheso rarely share the stage, fuelling reports the two high-riding artistes do not see eye-to-eye.

But the latest development confirms “there is nothing personal” between them.

“The only time I still remember when we shared the stage was in November at the height of Operation Restore Legacy. The rest I cannot remember well,” said Tichaona Makhahamadze, the Orchestra Mberikwazvo publicist.

Since Jah Prayzah rose to stardom a couple of years ago, there is a raging and endless debate on who commands huge following between Macheso and the lanky Uzumba-born artiste.

Some critics are of the view that even though Jah Prayzah is currently in his form, he lacks loyal fan base support as in the case of Macheso.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society humanitarian brand ambassador recently told this publication that his music is a reflection of what he went through in life.

“I do not dream songs or use tsotso to spruce up my career but I only sing reality. My music is a true reflection of what I have gone through in my life. Ndinorarama gitare.

“I grew up on a farm in Mashonaland Central Province under the care of my mother.

Macheso said his personal background played a pivotal role in shaping his career hence he do not compete with other artistes.

“My music is not meant to thrill people hence I never regarded myself among the best musicians in the country; I take it as a platform to educate and communicate with my fans,” he said.

“My mother wanted me to have a white collar job like teaching but judging with the situation on the ground then it was impossible as handina kuzopedza chikoro sevamwe vangu and this led me to move to Harare for greener pastures.

“I started professional music when I was just 15 and bar owners used to deny me access into the bars back then as I was under age and this led Nicholas Zakaria to intervene and negotiate on my behalf as I was the Khiama Boys bassist,” he said.

“Since I launched my solo career in 1997, I compose each song as like my first track and mainly these songs are inspired by personal background.”

Some of the songs that were directly inspired by his upbringing include Monalisa on Zvakanaka Zvakadaro and Baba off the album Tsoka Dzerwendo.

The Tafadzwa hit-maker’s previous albums include Tsoka Dzerwendo, Kwatakabva Mitunhu (Kure Kwekure), Zvinoda Kutendwa, Ndezvashe-eh Vapupuri Pupurai, Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya, Zvakanaka Zvakadaro, Simbaradzo, Vakiridzo and Magariro.