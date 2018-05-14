GMB depots ready to receive grain

HARARE - The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has said their depots are now ready to receive grain from farmers who need to sell their crops.

This follows the start of the 2018/19 marketing season on April 1.

“Farmers are encouraged to: deliver their maize and small grains directly to GMB depots. Grains should be adequately dried to required moisture levels i.e. maize and small grains, maximum 12,5 percent, soya and sugar beans, maximum 11 percent.

“This is critical to ensure long-term storage and minimal post-harvest losses. Take representative samples for testing moisture content before delivering the bulk of their crops. Alternatively farmers can make arrangements with their nearest depot to visit their farms to conduct moisture content tests.

GMB said farmers are discouraged from “using empty grain bags previously used for chemicals and fertilisers as this practice will contaminate the crop, concealing poor quality grain through nesting, this is not allowed and if discovered may lead to rejection of the entire load, engaging in corruption and underhand dealings with employees at grading and moisture testing rooms.”