Dairibord keep Russia hopes alive

HARARE - Dairiboard beat Titan in the final of the Castle Lager World Cup Promotion Five-A-Side amateur tournament and with it won the right to represent the country at continental finals to be held in Lusaka Zambia next week.

The finals in Zambia are scheduled for May 24 to 26 with winners booking themselves a ticket to Russia to watch the Fifa World Cup in which starts in June.

Dairibord completed a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down in the opening 15 minutes of first half after conceding two goals inside 30 seconds just after the first water break.

Gallops of water consumed at the 10-minute interval seemed to have breathed some life into the Dairibord outfit, who then responded by netting three goals before halftime.

Once they seized the initiative, Dairibord never let go and immediately after half time they made it 4-2, Titan pulled one back soon afterwards to make it 4-3.

However, a sucker-punch was awaiting Titan as Dairibord captain Terrence Kanjanda’s clever back heel found the corner of the net to make the result safe for his side.

“It’s awesome to be winners of the tournament; it was always going to be very difficult for us to bounce back after going down 2-0 early in the match but credit to the team,” Kanjanda said after the final.

“The players all had Russia on their minds and we managed to win it in the first half. We are looking forward to representing Zimbabwe with distinction. I’m confident we are going to win all our games in Zambia and proceed to Russia no doubt about that.”

For their efforts, Dairibord walked away with $200 for each player, the Titan players received $150 each while Wale from Bulawayo, who finished in third place received $100 for each player.