Chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi Zanu PF primary re-run

HARARE - Chiefs in Mhondoro-Ngezi constituency are demanding a re-run in that constituency saying the primary elections were not run properly.

In a letter written by chiefs Mushava and Nyika to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 8, the two chiefs complained that there were many irregularities

“We want to inform you that the elections were not run properly. People waited for two days without voting. The officials who were conducting election came after two days, they arrived around 17:00 hours, people were forced to vote during the night. People were very angry with that, this caused chaos at Vera Clinic, doors and furniture was destroyed because of this.

“People walked long distance to voting centres. In previous elections we never saw that, some walked for almost 20km, but our law says people must not walk more than 5km. Many people failed to vote because they were not fit to walk such distance. Another problem is that the ward chairperson recorded few people from cells and this resulted in many people failing to vote. This led the people to blame the party,” the letter reads.

The chiefs complained that some contesting candidates were not written on the ballot papers.

“We saw some candidates who were contesting transporting people to various centres which we think it’s not good.

“The party leadership told us the candidates who were contesting but we were surprised during the voting day that the name of former MP Bright Matonga was not there on the ballot paper. As chiefs, we don’t favour anyone but what we want is fairness, like what you said people must select their candidate of choice. We were surprised to see some names of the former MDC members winning the elections.

“As chiefs we want a re-run in Mhondoro-Ngezi, all names must be written at the ballot papers. We want an increase of voting centres up to 3-4 centres on every ward.”

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the under fire Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson won the ticket to represent the ruling party in the upcoming general elections in Mhondoro-Ngezi constituency. Mukuhlani won the Zanu PF primaries, beating Lindiwe Chitombo, Thompson Nhidza, Jacob Nhidza, Taurai Mabika, Edward Chimedza and Norbert Kazembe, and will represent Zanu PF in National Assembly elections in Mhondoro-Ngezi in the general elections due by August.