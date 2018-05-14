Africa Investment Hub launched in Zim

HARARE - Zimbabwe's business community on Friday launched the Africa and Investment Hub, a vehicle to boost trade and investment in the country.

The African Trade and Investment Hub is an investment vehicle with representation in South Africa, Nigeria and the USA.

The Zimbabwe chapter launch hosted by Buy Zimbabwe was launched in Harare with the chief executive officer of the investment hub Josey Mahachi calling on Zimbabwe to play an important role in the integration of Africa’s economy.

“To overcome the vestige of being labelled a dark continent, Africa needs to integrate from the front. If China with a population of 1,2 billion can build an economic power hub, Africa with a population of 900 million can do the same,” she said.

“Zimbabwe has positioned itself for trade and investment by declaring that it is open for business. This declaration has given birth to the African Investment Hub in Zimbabwe to facilitate trade and investments for accelerated economic prosperity for all stakeholders.”

The Africa Investment Hub in Zimbabwe was created to identify investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, to create strong linkages with global investors, to create an efficient ecosystem for the benefit of stakeholders, to facilitate expeditious actualisation of identified investment opportunities and to contribute to national economic prosperity.

Speaking at the launch of the investment vehicle, Finance and Economic Development deputy minister Terrence Mukupe said the Africa Investment Hub had identified Zimbabwe as a potential investment destination hence the launch of the organisation in Zimbabwe.

“In collaboration with Buy Zimbabwe, the Africa Investment Hub collectively seeks to promote economic development through the promotion and facilitation of stakeholder efforts by producing goods and services for consumption locally and abroad, to rapidly create wealth and employment,” Mukupe said.

The investment hub aims to increase internal and regional trade within Africa, expand trade and economic ties among Africa and other global markets.

Mahachi made headlines in 2015 when she was responsible for bringing in Africa’s billionaire Aliko Dangote to scout for possible investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. Dangote has interests in cement manufacturing, energy, mining and agriculture.

— The Financial Gazette



