Winning start for Soma-Phiri

Nash Mkokwayarira  •  13 May 2018 2:24PM  •  0 comments

Bulawayo City............................................ (1) 2
Shabanie Mine................................................0

BULAWAYO - A goal in each half from Sipho Ndlovu and Toto Banda ensured a winning start for Bulawayo City’s new coach Amini Soma-Phiri with victory over 10-man Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Soma-Phiri, replaced the sacked Darlington Dodo last week, said he was thrilled with the win which helped his side move out of the relegation zone.

“It was a good performance, I wasn’t expecting this. The performance was good from the team,’ Soma-Phiri said after the match.

“It’s good, very good that on my first game, I came up with a win. I have always told people that I am a winner. My philosophy is about winning.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi blamed fatigue for the loss as his side dropped to 14th on the log with nine points.

“I can’t blame the boys for the loss. Our travelling affected us, we travelled today and fatigue affected the players,” Chiragwi said.

