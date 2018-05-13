Violence erupts at NSS

Yadah FC..................................0

Highlanders..............................0

HARARE - Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu condemned violence that erupted in the terraces towards the end of his team’s Castle Premiership match against Yadah FC that ended in a goalless draw yesterday.

With the match headed for a frustrating draw for the Bulawayo giants, a Yadah defender’s clearance landed into the terraces where the home side’s fans were in no hurry to return the ball back onto the pitch.

Bosso fans were incensed by the behaviour of the home side and scaled over the perimeter fences dividing two sets of supporters and began assaulting the Yadah fans.

The home side’s fans were by far outnumbered by the travelling lot and they began to scurry for cover while their drums were destroyed.

There were a few police officers at the venue and they could not contain the rowdy Bosso fans as they also ran for cover.

Play had to be stopped temporarily until order was restored in the terraces before the two teams eventually went on to play out the remaining two minutes.

After the match, the former Warriors and Bosso forward was evidently disappointed by the conduct of his club’s fans.

“I’m one person who does not condone that kind of behaviour that came out of the terraces. I believe that we are a team that should win or lose with dignity,” Ndlovu said after the game.

“We should really keep our dignity and we should accept defeat; if we are not playing well, we should then go back to the drawing board and work hard on what our objectives are with this project but what happened in the terraces, I’m really one person who does not condone that.

“Regardless whether the balls were two, three or four; we are away we don’t control the situation so resorting to violence is something that I don’t really go along with.”

With yesterday’s result, Bosso remain in third place on the log with 21 points from 11 matches while Yadah are in 10th place with 11 points.

Coming into this match following a shock 1-2 home defeat at home against ZPC Kariba last weekend, Highlanders were expected to bounce back against a Yadah side that has been inconsistent this season.

Bosso tried to stamp their authority early in the match with striker Gabriel Nyoni mesmerising the Yadah defence but his counterpart Newman Sianchali was guilty of missing a golden opportunity in the opening three minutes.

More chances fell to the visitors in the opening half but they were so wasteful.

After the break, Bosso were lucky to survive anxious moments from their former striker Ralph Matema and credit to goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who was on hand to rescue his side.

Turning to his team’s performance on the pitch, Ndlovu conceded his players had left their shooting boots in Bulawayo.

“Coming from a defeat last week, I had expected the boys to struggle a bit. I had expected the guys to find the channels difficult but I think the first three minutes when the game started with two or three misses, I thought maybe we were on track,” he said.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said lady luck was not on their side because they should have buried Bosso.

“I think the boys played very well, they showed the determination and hunger to win but sometimes football is very cruel; you can play very well but still fail to win but I’m content with the point,” Ruzive said.