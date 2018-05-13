Pos machine shortage hobble govt depts

HARARE - The woeful shortage of PoS machines in the country is stopping government departments from embracing plastic money.

Responding to a question from Glen Norah MDC MP Webster Maondera, whether it was not hypocrisy that the Finance minister is saying we should be embracing electronic payments yet the very same government departments that he superintends on are refusing swipe, RTGS and insisting on cash, Patrick Chinamasa said “not everyone whom we want to transact business with electronically has been able to do so and not through their own fault.”

“This has been an issue about the supply of point of sale machines which like I pointed out in my answer, we have now upped the supply from 45 000 to 70 000 and that should improve the extent to which we can transact electronically,” Chinamasa said in the National Assembly.



“We are gunning to increase the supply to 120 000 point of sale machines; which means that anyone doing meaningful business will be required by law to transact their business electronically, which currently is not the case.”

This comes as EcoCash, Onewallet, Telecash, Zipit, bank cards, credit cards, debit cards or Internet have become more and more prevalent and have taken the place of cash transactions.