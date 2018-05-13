Harare City edge Nichrut

Harare City...............(0) 1

Nichrut..........................0

HARARE - Protasho Kabwe scored in the second half as Harare City made it three wins on the trot after overcoming Castle Lager Premiership new boys Nichrut yesterday.

The Sunshine Boys, who had beaten Triangle and Dynamos in their previous two outings, are now in fifth place on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.

As for Nichrut, they remain in eighth place on the log with 12 points which is a decent return for a team that is making its debut in the top flight.

With a bit of luck, John Nyikadzino’s side could have won yesterday’s match but they were awful in front of goal.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison admitted his side had struggled to play around the Nichrut high press which restricted them from starting play from the back.

“I think we didn’t have a grip of the game. We need to play against this style of football and these types of teams,” Harrison said.

“They (Nichrut) rammed the ball down our throat; they are route one and there are many of those teams in this league, we need to learn to deal with it.

“We have to win the ball and then keep; we didn’t keep the ball well today. In our defensive third, we kept it OK but in the middle and final third; we lacked intensity.”

Harrison was pleased that even though they did not play well, the Sunshine Boys had to dig deep to get the three points.

“Against Triangle and Dynamos, we deserved to win; we played very, very well. Today, we had to grind it out, you do have those days. It is the sign of a decent team if you grind results,” the Briton said.

“I’m happy because it’s another three points on the board and we are halfway towards our goal; we are now on 20 points and that’s halfway to 40 points but we have to keep our heads down.”

The visitors started on the front foot and could have scored in the first minute following a good move involving winger Shepherd Sithole and full back Spencer Masunda but they could not punish the Sunshine Boys.

That move set the tone for the rest of the game as the Shurugwi-based side looked composed on the ball only to be let down by poor finishing inside the box.

James Chivasa came close when he controlled with his chest inside the box but his shot crashed against the upright.

In the second period, City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison was forced to make two saves in quick succession shortly after half time.

First, he got down and cleared with his feet after Tatenda Hapazari had worked his way into the box before firing in a low short.

With City failing to clear their lines, Frank Bushiri fired in a short from the edge of the box which took a deflection off Raymond Uchena before Ryan dived to his right to push it for a corner.

Nichrut were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal in the 56th minute when Kabwe volleyed home from close range a headed pass from Kuda Musharu.

Nyikadzino blamed goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe for failing to collect the high ball before Kabwe’s shot.

“The boys played very well but like what happened in our game against CAPS United, we went to sleep and conceded a soft goal,” he said.

“I call it a soft goal because the goalkeeper should have come out of his six yard box to collect the ball but we got quite a number of chances which we failed to use.

“Harare City were back peddling and I think we should have capitalised on one or two of those chances.”