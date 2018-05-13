'Get vehicles without number plates off roads'

HARARE - The new phenomenon of motorists driving without vehicle registration was a disturbing tendency, and government does not seem keen to address this problem, an opposition legislator has said.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, I asked the minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development a few weeks ago the position regarding vehicles on the road without licence plates,” Bulawayo South MDC MP Eddie Cross said.

“He told me in this august House that it was illegal. I want to tell the minister that daily there are vehicles parked here at Parliament in the official parking lot without licence plates.

I see vehicles on the roads without licence plates frequently. Why on earth is action not being taken by the police?

If a vehicle is running around without a licence plate, you know what they are, sigebengas. I think this matter should be attended to as a matter of urgency.”

The Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joram Gumbo said the issue is now about enforcement by the Home Affairs ministry.

“They are the ones that should not allow the cars to ply our roads without identification or number plates,” Gumbo said.



