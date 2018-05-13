FC Platinum blow golden chance

FC Platinum.....................0

HARARE - Defending champions FC Platinum blew a golden chance to go top of the log and exert pressure on leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars when they failed to beat 10-man Triangle at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

With Ngezi in action this afternoon against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium, a win for FC Platinum yesterday would have seen Norman Mapeza’s side got top with 28 points.

But after managing only a draw, Pure Platinum Play are now level on 26 points with Madamburo but have a lesser goal difference.

Triangle had to play from the 68th minute a man down following the red card to defender Arnold Chiveya but FC Platinum could not capitalise.

Farai Madhanaga had a goal ruled out for offside in added time on one of the few occasions the home side managed to break through the resolute Sugar Sugar Boys defence.

Mapeza was disappointed by the result as it deprived his side a chance of going top of the log.

“It’s disappointing because I think its two points lost but at the end of the day it’s a game of football,” he said after the match.

“Triangle came here with a game plan, we tried everything but we couldn’t get that goal. We need to keep on working hard but I’m happy the guys performed well.

“We just need to keep our focus and keep on working hard. It’s a draw and a point for us, we did everything and we cannot moan.

“They also had a few chances to win the game but you know, we picked up a few mistakes from this game and we will keep on working hard to improve.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by his side especially after Chiveya’s sending off.

“I thought the guys stuck to our game plan and executed it well. In the first half we were sucking in a lot of pressure and not doing much to play,” he said.

“In the second half, we changed that hoping we would be able to capitalise after I noticed a weakness in their central defence.

“Bringing in Simba (Makoni) is what we had in our minds; we needed someone who would apply pressure on Lawrence (Mhlanga), who is coming from a very long lay-off and we needed to capitalise.

“I thought it was working well for us but once we had that send off again we had to suck in a lot of pressure.”

With yesterday’s result, Triangle moved into fourth place on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.

Yesterday’s results: Yadah 0-0 Highlanders, FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle, Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie, Harare City 1-0 Nichrut, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers