'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

HARARE - Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technologies (ZICT) has called for the set up of a Cyber Security and Internet Court.

ZICT — a division of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers — said there was an increase in Cyber Crimes which include electronic bank transfers, card cloning, Internet abuse, identity theft and many other security breaches.

ZICT said if this is not possible, government must allow cyber security crimes to be heard in the newly-established Commercial Court.

“If they do not have personnel who are equipped enough we have experts both Local and international who are eagerly waiting to empower the locals to take up leading roles,” ZICT leader Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi said.

He said Zimbabwe is fast becoming a cashless country and with this advancement in technology, “the conman and hackers have identified loopholes and vulnerabilities that can completely derail this cashless trajectory.”

Mutisi said in other countries like China they have set up a Cyber Security and Internet Court whose role is to accept the electronic filling, try cases via livestream and hear only e-commerce and Internet related cases.