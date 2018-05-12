Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

HARARE - As emotions continue to run high in Zanu PF over the chaotic manner in which it ran its primary elections, officials in Harare East constituency have “unearthed’’ evidence of rigging involving University of Zimbabwe students and youths not resident in the area.

The Daily News is in possession of the dossier showing “manipulated” cells and list of the bogus Zanu PF members, mainly students and unemployed youths who are alleged to have voted in the sham elections two weeks ago at Courtney Selous Primary School.

Incumbent Harare East MP Terence Mukupe, who was declared the winner, did not respond to questions sent to him to respond to allegations he tampered with party registers to allow the 530 outsiders to vote in his favour.

Mukupe, who is also deputy minister of Finance, beat Mavis Gumbo to win the sole ticket to represent Zanu PF in the constituency in the looming national elections.

However, Harare Zanu PF provincial leadership is under pressure to order a rerun following a dossier which was compiled to expose the alleged manipulation of the party registers during the chaotic vote in Harare East.

Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa said he had not received the dossier but said once it reached his office it would be considered.

“I do not have such information at the moment but if it is brought to our attention, we will definitely look at it and see if we can take it up to the party’s leadership.

“The president has said he would listen to all complaints related to these elections. It would be up to the leadership of the party to make a determination on that as it has been doing in all other places where disputes have arisen,” said Masimirembwa.

Harare East constituency witnessed ugly scenes at Courtney Selous Primary School when Mukupe briefly snatched a ballot box.

This was after his supporters had complained that the name of one of the senatorial candidates, Stalin Mau Mau, was missing from the ballot paper.

Earlier, Mukupe had in full view of journalists and police assaulted his rival’s driver before driving away — causing pandemonium.

Gumbo, was forced to flee the scene in fear, at which point many people started leaving the polling station.

The Zanu PF internal polls which were held countrywide on the weekend of April 29 were marred by violent and chaotic scenes, as well as damaging allegations of bribery, favouritism and the imposition of candidates — prompting the ruling party to extend the primaries in many constituencies.

The embarrassing anarchy did not only expose a potential lack of organisational capacity by Zanu PF’s new leaders, it also raised serious questions about the so-called new dispensation’s preparedness to successfully manage the national elections that are looming large on the horizon.

Zanu PF has ordered re-runs in 13 constituencies after receiving complaints of ballot tampering and manipulation of party registers.