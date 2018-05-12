Man jailed 13 yrs for raping maid

Farayi Machamire  •  12 May 2018 12:30PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Harare man has been jailed for 13 years for raping his maid.

Kudakwashe Mutuma, 34, was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison by regional magistrate Themba Kuwanda before five years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

He had been accused of raping a woman working as a maid, 38, at the time of the offence, in his one-roomed flat in the Avenues where they stayed with his two-year-old daughter.

It is the State’s case that on December 7, 2017 at around 8am when his wife had gone to work and his other three children were playing downstairs, Mutuma ordered the maid to go to the bath-room and he subsequently followed.

He forced the maid to give him oral sex before sodomising her while wearing protection.

The court heard that he proceeded to have sex with the maid without her consent.

