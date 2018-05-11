Zim cricketers threaten strike

HARARE – Zimbabwe national cricketers have threatened to go on strike due to unpaid salaries, match fees and bonuses.

This proposed industrial action will put in jeopardy the forthcoming home triangular Twenty20 series featuring Pakistan and Australia in June.

The tri-series has been scheduled to run from June 28 to July 8 with matches taking place in Harare and Bulawayo.

All the centrally-contracted players have retained the services Gerald Mlotshwa of Titan Law, who has already written to Zimbabwe Cricket demanding his clients’ dues.

“ZC will certainly be aware that each and every member of the said Chevrons is owed certain amounts arising out of their contracts with the union. These amounts arise out of , inter alia, their salaries match fees and bonuses,” Mlotshwa said in a letter addressed to ZC and the Sports minister Raymond Kazembe yesterday.

“There has been no lawful explanation, or justification, whatsoever as to why these amounts are outstanding, and more importantly, when exactly the said amounts, many months in arrears, will be paid.

“ZC cannot simply choose to remain silent on a matter of paramount importance to our clients, and of material consequence to their contracts.

“The stance adopted by ZC is unprofessional, unconscionable, and indicative of serious underlying governance and financial management shortcomings impacting on the solvency and going-concern status of ZC.”

Mlotshwa added: “Each of our clients demand written undertaking, on or before 12 noon, Wednesday, 16th May, 2018, from ZC as to precisely when all amounts due and payable to them shall be paid in full.

“Failure to do so will, apart from our clients pursuing such legal; remedies as may be available to them, place into serious jeopardy the upcoming Triangular Series in July, 2108.”

Mlotshwa said if ZC does not play ball, there will be serious consequences.

“In this latter respect, we may consider advising our clients, and other creditors, of the necessity and desirability, of taking such corrective action, as creditors, of ZC, including the placement of the organisation under judicial management or the equivalent thereof,” he said.

“Much will also depend on the sincerity and reasonableness of ZC’s response, and in particular the date by which it undertakes to clear all amounts due to each of our clients.”

In the past, ZC has had a reputation of intimidating players that have voiced their concerns in matters of welfare.

“Lastly, whereas some of our clients, particularly the junior players, are weary of the possibility of attempts to intimidate them, in light of this correspondence, they have every assurance from ourselves that any such underhand threats will be met with severe retaliatory action – within the confines of the law,” Mlotshwa said.