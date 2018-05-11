Racism row hits Zim Swimming

HARARE - In a rather sad and damning development to the country’s sport, the Zimbabwe Aquatic Union (Zau) is in the eye of a storm after allegations of racism.

The Mary Kloppers led-board is allegedly sidelining black administrators from key decision-making positions among other things.

Those in swimming circles are accusing Kloppers of turning Zua into an “all white club” private organisation while those who question this status quo are labelled “enemies”.

Beside the racism allegations, Kloppers and her board have also been accused of violating the Zua constitution.

During election time, sources who are privy the goings-on but could not go on record for fear of victimisation say, Zua ignores the nomination process as outlined in the constitution in order to hand pick their preferred candidates.

Even the association’s important meetings like the Annual General Meetings (AGM) or selection meetings are held at Kloppers’ home in Mandara.

During the provincial and national selection meetings to pick swimmers to represent either the province or the country, the process is allegedly a closely-guarded secret where all the selectors are whites while black officials are not allowed to participate in this crucial aspect.

As a result, there are instances on record where deserving swimmers are left out of the relevant teams because of the flawed selection process.

For example, early last year, a certain student (name provided) was omitted from the team that was to represent Mashonaland at the senior nationals of February 2017.

This was despite the fact that the student had the second highest number of points in their relevant age group.

Another allegation is that Zua suspended constitutionally elected Mashonaland Province chairperson Maitirwa Mukonoweshuro last year for voicing her concerns regarding the “privatisation of sport by this powerful core group”.

Mukonoweshuro was suspended on August 4, 2017 only to be reinstated by the Sports and Recreation (SRC) on October 13 the same year.

However, Kloppers and her board defied the SRC directive nailing her with fresh allegations.

This is despite the fact that the SRC on August 3 wrote to Zau acknowledging that Munoweshuro’s concerns had merit and therefore needed to postpone their AGM which was scheduled for August 5.

However, Zau went ahead and held the AGM in defiance of the SRC directive without satisfying the request by provincial members.

As that was not enough, the meeting was held outside the 60 day notice which is enshrined in the Zua constitution something Kloppers even admitted in one of the conversations in possession of the Daily News.

“The constitution is a bit conflicting, hence, I presume, the oversight on the 60 days. It states that 21 days notice of meeting is to be given – now that is a third of the 60 days. It also states that the AGM is to be held by July 15,” she said.

“In the past all these things have not been compiled to by the letter as we all know for example it is silly to bring everyone into Harare for two separate meetings, therefore ZSBC and Zau is done on same day. Generally, provincial board should be discussing nominations for ZSBC positions shortly after their own AGM’s then this 60 day notice period become irrelevant.

“It comes back to the fact that all constitutions need a good looking at. Zau’s is done and about to be distributed to everyone to have a look at and for acceptance at the AGM under notices of motion. And then ZSBC’s and provinces can be done using those guidelines given to us by SRC, ZOC and CANA.’

Despite the fact that Mukonoweshuro is yet to be charged seven months on, Kloppers and her board are adamant to hold elections later this month for the provincials.

Contacted for comment Kloppers refused to entertain the subject saying:“I can’t talk to you about it. I have been advised not to comment about it.”

SRC acting director general Joseph Muchechetere admitted his organisation has received several complaints regarding this sensitive subject.

“We actually held several meetings with the Aquatic Union and also the Swimming Control Board including with the former Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane,” the SRC boss said.

“We have received concerns and complaints of racial discrimination and also unfair treatment of individuals.

“We are actually meeting at the board level and we feel we need to get to the bottom of the whole issue. There is no colour in sport; we respect everyone, whether it’s black or white.”