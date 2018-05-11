Hwange Colliery strike now political: Minister

HARARE - Labour minister Petronella Kagonye yesterday claimed striking Hwange Colliery workers and their wives were being influenced by opposition parties.

Responding to questions during the National Assembly question time about the strike, Kagonye said: “At first, I initially thought it was a labour issue but when I visited the mine to get the details, we realised that it was a political issue, which needs a political solution.

“The women told me that for the love of money they stay in the tents during the day but go back home during the night. There are certain politicians who address them and sponsor their stay there.

“Government has done all it was supposed to do to address the labour issues and the workers actually said they were surprised why the women were there,” she said amid howls of disapproval.

Hwange, in which government is the biggest shareholder with a 37 percent interest and is the nation’s largest coal producer, has been convulsed with a festering labour dispute since January.