Harare City wary of Nichrut

HARARE – Harare City coach Mark Harrison has warned his charges against underrating newboys Nichrut when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

The Sunshine Boys are hoping to continue with their fine form which has seen them sit sixth on the log table with 17 points trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by nine after 10 rounds of action.

And with expectations high that the Sunshine Boys could be well on course for a routine win following last weekend’s 1-2 victory against stuttering Harare giants Dynamos, Harrison is, however, not taking their opponents lightly.

“We can’t take anything for granted, we have to go there and do our job,” Harrison said.

“Any victory is a boost, when you play well, you are happy whether it’s Dynamos, Triangle or anyone, it doesn’t make any difference to me. I’m happy to get points as we did. We are entering into this game with the same focus to go and try to do our job.”

Despite Nichrut being in their debut season in the top flight league, they are far from being push overs having already caused some big upsets against seasoned teams.

Nichrut have already held former champions Chicken Inn while Ngezi Platinum Stars and CAPS United were forced to dig deep to scrap maximum points.

To their credit, they have so far collected 12 points after managing three wins, three draws and four defeats to sit eighth on the log table five behind their opponents tomorrow.

Harrison has already set a 40-point target for his charges in their bid to escape relegation.

The Sunshine Boys suffered a shock relegation last year but were thrown a lifeline after How Mine withdrew their participation from the Premiership.

Since taking over at the start of the year following the sacking of Philani Ncube, Harrison has been credited for transforming City into playing a sleek passing game.

The Briton likes his full backs to push high up the pitch and last Sunday, they got their goals from left back Brighton Chayambuka with right back Takudzwa Chimwemwe delivering both crosses.