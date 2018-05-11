Council to install CCTVs at intersections

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) is mulling introducing closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) at all traffic light-controlled road intersections to curb vandalism.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the installation of the CCTVs would be in response to the destruction of most traffic lights across the city, which is leading to an increase in road traffic accidents.

“The vandalism is mainly on the back-up power supply systems, which ensure continuous operation of signals even when there are power supply challenges. This is despite the conviction last year of three criminals on three different incidences,” he said.

Two years ago, HCC installed cameras at select intersections in the city centre as part of a pilot project meant to monitor the flow of traffic.

At the time, the city fathers wanted to identify challenges in the flow of traffic at peak hours to enable them to make appropriate adjustments to the traffic lights.

The pilot project ran for six months and the company that installed the equipment is now preparing a feasibility report on the data collected.

Chideme said depending on the report, HCC could then chart a way forward on whether to install CCTVs at traffic intersections, which will also assist in decongesting roads; picking up on road offenders and containing costs.

In the meantime, council has asked police to enhance monitoring and response.