Chitembwe warns high-flying Ngezi

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his side will not be intimidated or show too much respect to unbeaten Castle Lager Premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

The two teams square up at the National Sports Stadium this weekend with Ngezi Platinum hoping to continue with their near-perfect start to the 2018 campaign.

Madamburo have won eight matches and drawn two to sit top of the 18-team log with 26 points, just one ahead of second-placed defending champions FC Platinum.

On the other hand, Makepekepe have had a stuttering start to the new season winning four, drawing four and losing two of their 10 matches.

This run has left Chitembwe’s side in seventh place on the log with 16 points ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster clash.

Chitembwe admitted the Green Machine is coming up against an in-form and quality Ngezi Platinum side that has remained unbeaten so far.

“We are CAPS United mind you; we are not like these other teams,” Chitembwe said after he had been asked about his side’s prospects of facing an in-form Ngezi Platinum.

“We are CAPS United and we know what we are supposed to do to win games. I’m not saying the other games we didn’t know what we had to do to win but all I’m saying is that we know how to prepare for these kind of games.

“I’m sure they (Ngezi) are very much aware of that and we are very happy to play this game during this moment of the season after having played 10 games.

“We are much happy facing them at this stage considering the fact that they haven’t lost a game. There is no better time to play against Ngezi.”

The Makepekepe coach is well aware that his side will face a good side that will be no easy push-overs.

“It’s an important game in the sense that we are playing a Ngezi side that is on a roll, they have had a good start,” Chitembwe said.

“If it’s not a good start, then I honestly believe they have been sensational since we started the season and Tonderai (Ndiraya) has done a good job; credit to them, they have some very good players.

“All the same, it’s a very important game for us, we have done a decent job but we just have to start winning games, we know want we want and we know how to achieve what we want to achieve.

“I certainly have this believe that our finish to the season will be equally sensational to Ngezi’s start to the season.”

CAPS enjoy a better head-to-head against Ngezi in this fixture but Chitembwe is not letting history make his side complacent.

“It’s not really about what happened last year, in football you do not relive the past. In football it’s all about the current situation and the performance on the day and for us I’m sure the performance on the day will matter the most,” he said.

“I’m sure, if you look at the team, the boys are showing the right kind of desire and hunger that I’ve always wanted to see in players and it is that kind of motivation that will give you a very good chance when going into a match.”

Makepekepe dropped points in their last home match when they lost 0-1 to Chicken Inn in what must go down as the club’s worst performance this season.

Chitembwe believes his side was let down by poor decision-making in the final third against the Gamecocks.

“As a coach, my responsibility is not always to look at the past but there were some positives from that game and in as far as I’m concerned, the positives far outweigh the negatives,” he said.

“Honestly, on the day, we just couldn’t score and you look at it from that angle; we are in a very good situation but what is important is for us to make sure that we try and work on our most offensive aspects of the game.

“I think it is in that area of the game that we need to work on. It’s always a continuous process and you always go over and over again so that you get to master the concepts.

“Football is always about repetition and the same things that we were doing in pre-season are the same things we are doing now until we get to perfect these aspects.”

Saturday: FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro),

Sunday: CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS, ZTV), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro).