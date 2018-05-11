Castle five-A-side finals roar into life

HARARE - At least 14 teams from across the country will converge at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Sports Club this weekend for the Castle Lager World Cup promotion Five-A-Side amateur football tournament.

Delta Beverages through their Castle Lager brand, last month unveiled a promotion that will see at least 10 lucky winners travelling to Russia to be part of the crowd at Fifa World Cup which is set to start on June 14 and ends July 15.

The Five-A-Side tourney is part of the process to land the trips.

The tournament is going to be run across six countries in Africa; Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Winners of the weekend’s tournament will travel to Lusaka, Zambia for the continental finals to be held between May 24 and 26, to determine who travels to Russia to watch the World Cup.

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer Tinashe Nengomasha, who has been chosen by Castle Lager as Zimbabwe’s ambassador for the local tournament, said they are expecting an exciting and explosive weekend.

“This is a great initiative. It’s not everyday that one gets such an opportunity,” Nengomasha told the Daily News.

“You know with Castle it’s always about bringing people together. So we are expecting a lot of people to come and have fun. We have two teams coming from each of the main country provinces — Midlands, Mashonaland, Matabeleland, Manicaland, Masvingo and Harare.”

Harare will have four teams – Mabelreign Sharks, Titans, DStv Rovers and Dairibord — who will be joined by other teams from other provinces.

Tournament ambassadors have also been identified in the other countries with Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Siza Dlamini (Swaziland); Brian Baloyi (South Africa) and Ivo Mapunda (Tanzania) all coming in.

Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o is the global ambassador of the tournament.