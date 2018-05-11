Cannabis licence fees too steep: Zanu PF MP

HARARE - The Member of Parliament for Uzumba, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa has called on government to scrap the $50 000 licensing fees for growers of cannabis saying the fee was too steep.

Contributing to the National Assembly’s question time on Wednesday, Mudarikwa — who first unsuccessfully introduced the cannabis debate in 2011 — said the gazetted fee for those authorised to grow the crop for medical and research purposes was prohibitive.

“Why should growers be asked to pay such prohibitive amounts when they will bring in foreign currency apart from the medicinal uses of cannabis?” Mudarikwa asked.

“If tobacco farmers are allowed to grow tobacco for free why can’t the same apply with cannabis growers?”

Leader of government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi said government had only allowed cannabis to be grown as a pilot project “on the prison farms because of their security nature.”