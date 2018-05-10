It's a mammoth task: Zuze

HARARE - Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze has admitted he faces a “mammoth task” after he was assigned to take charge of the stuttering Harare giants.

Zuze was elevated to steer the Glamour Boys’ ship following the sacking of head coach Lloyd Mutasa earlier this week after a string of poor results that have seen DeMbare managing a paltry nine points in their opening 10 matches.

That poor run has left Dynamos 12th on the log table trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 17 points forcing the team’s leadership to take a radical stance and relieve Mutasa of his duties following the expiry of a three-game ultimatum.

In the period under review, Mutasa was able to guide the Glamour Boys to two wins over Bulawayo City and Chapungu before last weekend’s defeat to Harare City which effectively sealed his fate.

Zuze, who is now being assisted by juniors coach Lloyd Chigowe, is aware of the task at hand starting with their trip to face a stubborn Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium this weekend.

The newly-promoted Bulawayo side has already drawn with CAPS United and defeated defending champions FC Platinum at home this season.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we are in a tough situation currently,” Zuze, who took charge of his first training session yesterday, told the Daily News.

“When you have got fewer points than games, then you have got a mammoth task just to get out of the trouble we are in at the moment.

“A lot of things have happened in a short space of time and it has affected everyone.

“It’s important that we quickly accept the situation and move on. I think mental strength will be key to enable us to move on and we have been telling the players to accept what has happened. It’s not easy but we do not have an option.

“We have a game coming on Sunday against Bulawayo Chiefs and we need to quickly shift our focus there.

“It’s not going to be easy and it needs everyone to work hard.”

Zuze has already overseen the Glamour Boys’ 3-3 draw against Shabanie Mine this season in the absence of Mutasa who was in Zambia with the National team then.

And this time he will be hoping for a better show from his charges who threw away a three-goal lead in the last 22 minutes before drawing with the Chinda Boys.

Saturday:

FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro),



Sunday:

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro).