Donel, Chiweshe to share stage

HARARE - Young and newly-discovered talent Donel Mangena is on demand and will be sharing the stage with mbira queen Stella Chiweshe at a Zimbabwe Culture Show in England next month.

Mangena grabbed the spotlight after his appearance in the singing competition, The Voice UK, where he finished as the runner-up.

Since then the 16-year-old Zimbabwean who is based in the United Kingdom has been growing in fame as well as musically, securing good recording deals.

Donel confirmed on his Instagram page that he will be taking part in the Zimbabwe celebrations in Warwickshire, England.

“Happy to announce that I’ll be performing here,” he wrote posting a poster of the June 2 event.

Apart from Chiweshe, the event will also feature Otto and African Marimba Band, Duramazwi Mbira Group, Tsungi Tsikirai, Afro Shikisha and Sekuru Makamazi.

There shall also be several DJs and the event is being organised by Dream Team Entertainment at the Dunchurch Sportsfield and Village Hall from 12pm until midnight.

Meanwhile, the young star will also be part of the Wychwood Festival on June 3, to which he said he was excited to be part of.

This comes as he performed at the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations last month, giving a “brilliant performance” as announced by the hosts.

He was introduced by Prince Harry himself calling him a “star”.

“It now gives me great pleasure to introduce a star of the future Donel Mangena,” Harry said.

Donel started off with his Ndebele intro, “siyangena thina, haibo” and went on to throw in some Ndebele words during the song performance

He performed Happy by Pharrell Williams, however, and the performance was described as fantastic and amazing by an announcer who was there.

“Honoured…great spending time with Prince Harry and being introduced to the world. I can’t believe this actually happened last night, I am truly humbled by this opportunity and I Thank God mostly and you guys for your love and support it’s only the beginning,” he wrote on his social media pages.

The 16-year-old and his father also got a chance to meet Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan.

On the other hand, Chiweshe has not been enjoying that much of the limelight.

She has, however, built a name worldwide with countless tours in foreign lands during the prime of her musical career.

“When I first listened to the sound of mbira music, I wanted to hear more and more of it. I could not stop it but then nobody could play for me as much as I wanted. I was ill for two years, suffering from a very painful heart that vanished the day that I learned how to play,” she said in one of the quotes pinned on her website.