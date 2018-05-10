Chinamasa grilled over cash shortages

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  10 May 2018 11:10AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - MPs across the political divide yesterday grilled Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa over the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s alleged involvement in the cash parallel market.

This comes as the RBZ is suing opposition NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire for allegedly fingering one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons in alleged black-market currency trading in cahoots with the central bank.

Led by Zanu PF Zvishavane MP John Holder, legislators wanted Chinamasa to explain the reasons why cash shortages continue “even after the 100 days have lapsed.”

“The minister must know that we are aware it is the RBZ that is supplying the foreign currency on the streets,” MDC Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi said, after Mutoko North Zanu PF MP David Chapfika  said “state institutions are allegedly involved”.

Chinamasa said “I want to categorically dismiss the allegation that RBZ is behind it because all the money is accounted for”.

“All money from exports accrue to the RBZ and a big chunk of that is retained for imports of essentials, a small percentage is left with the banks so there is no forex that can’t be accounted for, the figures are there.”

Comments (2)

one thing that makes wonder is that at each and every street you see these money changers with large sums of money - blen new notes be it $2 dollar bond notes, rand notes, blend new $100 dollar notes etc. Where do they get them? If minister chinamasa can answer these question satisfactorily, then I will rest my case.

grace mubi - 10 May 2018

Why do these money mongers, who ply their illegal trade in the open and loudly advertise their ware not get arrested? Zimbabweans are not stupid, come elections 2018!!

Jonso - 10 May 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media