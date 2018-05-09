Zimra worker in court over $2m fraud

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has dragged an employee to court over a potential prejudice of $2 million after he illegally accessed the institution’s paynet server while on sick leave.

Stephen Moreka, 38, appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashambe charged with contravening section 163 of the Criminal Law Act or alternatively unauthorised access to a computer or a network.

It is the State’s case that Moreka, who is employed by Zimra as an infrastructure administrator, remotely accessed the Zimra paynet server on May 4, 2018 when he was away from work on sick leave.

He then uploaded three files into the paynet system with a total value of $2 385 073 without authority and he cleared all server logs to cover any trace.

The court heard that unfortunately for Moreka the deleted files were recovered by one Gerlie Mugundani who also works for Zimra as an accountant assistant.

It is further alleged that Mugundani reported the issue to his bosses.

The unauthorised payments had been directed to various bank accounts that include Kubasa Greater, Dell Computers, Limpstone Investments, Fourways Stationery, Stonechart Investments and Greytech Services among others.

The matter was rolled over to today for bail ruling.