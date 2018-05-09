Parly delays Mugabe's questioning

9 May 2018 9:36AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Former President Robert Mugabe will not appear before Zimbabwe’s Parliament as scheduled today to answer questions on diamond mining operations, a legislator said.

Temba Mliswa, who leads the parliamentary committee on Mines, said the clerk of Parliament hadn’t written to Mugabe to invite him to appear.

“It has been delayed but that resolution still stands,” Mliswa said. “He will have to appear before the committee whether he likes it or not.”

The committee had ordered the 94-year-old Mugabe to face legislators over his previous pronouncements that the State had been deprived of at least $15 billion in diamond revenue by mining companies.

Specifically, he said Zimbabwe lost $15 billion from the Marange gem fields. He later expelled the companies and replaced them with a State-owned diamond company.

Mliswa said a new date for Mugabe to testify would be set. The questioning today would have been Mugabe’s first public appearance since the army deposed him last November in a de facto coup.

— Reuters

Comments (2)

Does the old ma even remember what he said then? Let him alone, he has enough worries as it is.

Jonso - 9 May 2018

