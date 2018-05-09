Mangwiro pleased with Triangle progress

HARARE - Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro has lauded his team’s performances so far in the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season saying they have “given him reason for optimism”.

The Sugar Sugar Boys did not have a bright start to the current campaign after defeats in their opening two matches against Shabanie Mine (1-0) and Ngezi Platinum Stars (0-2).

They, however, dusted themselves up and went on to register a draw, six wins and a single defeat in the following eight matches to take their tally to 19 points and fifth on the log table, seven behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, who are on 26 points.

That run which also saw Triangle register an incredible five straight wins has left Mangwiro a satisfied man although he admits there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I was a little bit more worried when we lost our opening two matches,” Mangwiro said adding, “I thought if we play like this then we weren’t going anywhere. But I’m glad the boys showed character and gave the expected response. There is a lot of improvement but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Mangwiro now wants to see his charges maintain the same intensity going forward and compete for the championship.

“Every coach wants to win the championship; there is no doubt about that. But at the same time, we also need to be realistic.

“With the squad we have I don’t think we are in the league to just add numbers but to also compete,” he said.

“Of course, our primary objective is to improve from our last year’s position but definitely if an opportunity arises, we will grab it.

“We are trailing Ngezi by seven points which is quite a huge gap given how they are playing, so the best way for us is to keep working hard.”

Triangle return to Zvishavane on Saturday but this time for a date against reigning champions FC Platinum, who are also in top form.

Mangwiro acknowledges that it’s going to be a tough afternoon for his charges since Pure Platinum Play have won all their four home games this season and sit second on the log with 25 points.

Saturday: FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)