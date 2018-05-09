DeMbare sack Mutasa

HARARE - Stung by their dreadful start to the new season, the Dynamos executive yesterday finally decided to end their marriage with coach Lloyd Mutasa just 10 matches into the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Mutasa, who was credited for assembling a competitive side that lost the championship to eventual winners FC Platinum right on the last day of the season last year, was always sitting on borrowed time with fans calling for him to step down due to the team’s poor performances.

Calls for Mutasa to step down had become a national anthem at Dynamos matches and the executive seems to have finally succumbed to pressure.

Mutasa’s assistant Biggie Zuze has been tasked to lead the team on an interim basis awaiting the appointment of a new coach.

Mutasa paid a huge price for his team’s poor run which included last weekend’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of Harare City at Rufaro Stadium and was shown the exit door following a meeting held by the club’s executive to review his three-game ultimatum yesterday.

Mutasa was given an ultimatum to win matches against Bulawayo City, Chapungu and Harare City.

And while he managed to pick identical 2-1 victories against Bulawayo City and Chapungu, his charges came stuck against Harare City on Sunday losing 1-2 to seal his fate.

The Glamour Boys lost half the matches they have played in the opening 10 games and sit 12th on the log table with a paltry nine points trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 17 points.

While there was no immediate confirmation on the development from the team’s leadership, the Daily News understands, former coach Calisto Pasuwa, who led the Glamour Boys to four straight titles between 2011 and 2014, is now favourite to succeed Mutasa.

Other names that are also being linked with the Dynamos hot seat include Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa while team manager Richard Chihoro, who was sacked at the beginning of the year is also set to bounce back to assume his vacant position.

However, the decision on the new coach, Daily News understands, rests with the new executive that is set to be announced soon.

Board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo wants to kick Kenny Mubaiwa upstairs to be part of the club’s board while former vice president Solomon Sanyamandwe will bounce back to replace the Harare businessman.

DeMbare’s form has been below par this year and the whole team has struggled for form save for some few individuals.

While at times the team proved lively with some individual performances there has been lack of quality in key phases of the match especially in the final third.