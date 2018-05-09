COURTS | Man killed for stealing meat

HARARE - A Glen Norah supermarket owner and his employees are facing murder charges after taking turns to fatally assault a man who had stolen a portion of meat.

The culprits appeared in court yesterday, where they were denied bail, after the State argued that they were facing a serious crime that calls for capital punishment if convicted.

Tawanda Chivaya, 32, Clive Dizamuhupe, 33, Fidelis Mutandwa, 33, Chiona Nyakunuwa, 32, Cloete Soko, 21, Enough Rusere, 32, and Adolf Nyamayedenga, 28, were arraigned before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashambe facing charges of murder.

They were advised to seek recourse at the High Court.

In the meantime, the matter has been remanded to May 22.

The State claims it has overwhelming evidence that could influence the suspects to abscond trial if granted bail, thus defeating the course of justice.

It is the State’s case that on May 4 this year at around 6pm the now deceased Israel Mashinge got into Choice Supermarket, owned by Chivaya and where the rest of the accused are employees.

The court heard that Mashinge approached the butchery section, took unascertained quantity of beef and hid the meat portion in his trousers unaware that he was being monitored.

It is further alleged that the now-deceased walked past the till and as he got out of the shop he was immediately apprehended by one of the accused persons who searched the victim and recovered the meat portion.

The court heard that the accused person took Mashinge to the shop’s storeroom where they took turns assaulting him using booted feet, open hands and batons.

On realising Mashinge was in great pain and unconscious, the accused persons loaded him into a Toyota Hiace and dumped him along a dusty road in Glen View 8 industrial site where he later died.

On May 5 at about 5am the deceased’s body was discovered by a passer-by and a report was made at ZRP Glen Norah.

Investigations were carried out, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

The deceased’s body is currently at Harare Hospital awaiting a post-mortem.