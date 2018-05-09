Chiwenga denies lightening skin tone

STAFF WRITER  •  9 May 2018 9:40AM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday denied using bleaches to lighten his skin tone.

Speaking publicly for the first time at the burial of his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe farm yesterday, Chiwenga claimed he had contracted a sickness during Operation Restore Legacy that changed his complexion, according to the State-run Herald newspaper.

The disclosure came amid whispers that he was using “fairness” products appearing to offer the previously fairly dark-skinned VP a lighter and fairer and version of himself.

His remarks came amid rising concerns with the obsession with fair skin.

“He said the illness caused the lightening of his skin, prompting some sections of the media to speculate that he was applying skin-lightening creams,” the State newspaper reported, adding: “The acting president said the sickness also affected his wife, ... Mary Chiwenga.”

Controversy around “fairness” products has raged in recent times, with darker skin shades variously frowned upon and lighter tones sold as more attractive.

The market — which includes creams, face washes, deodorants has been growing at a steady clip. — Staff Writer

Comments (3)

shoooo, what kind of disease afflicted them during that fairly peaceful time of removing rgm? and affected wife too? shoo that is something.

kelly - 9 May 2018

Rine manyanga hariputirwe the kudu's horns shall prevail

ped - 9 May 2018

If we give the former general the benefit of doubt, he's likely to be suffering from vitiligo, but then it is not contagious - making conclusion difficult because he mentions that his wife suffered from the same?

Sagitarr - 9 May 2018

