Special Economic Zones Authority names Kondo as new chief executive

HARARE - The Gideon Gono-led Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority (Zimseza) said yesterday its board had appointed strategic marketer and manager Edwin Kondo as its new chief executive.

The SEZ, mandated with spearheading the country’s quest for increased foreign direct investment through Special Economic Zones (SEZs), said in a statement a start date for Kondo was May 1.

The Zimseza said it has already convened a general meeting of shareholders and won the approval of Kondo’s terms of employment.

“Following the approval by the minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, ... (Mike) Bimha, in terms of Section 22 of Special Economic Zones Act (Chapter 14: 34), the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Board (Zimseza) would like to announce the appointment of (Mr. Edwin) Kondo as its inaugural chief executive officer, with effect from 1 May 2018,” Zimseza chairperson Gono said.

Kondo is a holder of a Masters degree in Strategic Management, majoring in strategic marketing and management; bachelor of science degree in Mathematics and Physics; certified diploma in Accounting and Finance (Acca) and a national diploma in Marketing Management.

“He is a business executive with extensive experience in all aspects of general management namely Corporate Governance, Strategic direction, Financial and Financing responsibilities, Marketing, Stakeholder engagements and Corporate Social Responsibility,” Gono said.

Before his appointment as Zimseza CEO, Kondo served as the chief executive officer of African Discourse in the Republic of South Africa; executive marketing director of Turnall Holdings; business consultant of Leadership Development Centre at St Lucia Park; marketing manager (Africa) of BICC CAFCA in Harare; among others.

“The Board is confident that Kondo will provide the necessary leadership in operationalising the Authority,” Gono said.

“The Authority’s vision is to be a world class organisation that will attract and facilitate high quality local and foreign investment into the country.”

Kondo is married to Ketiwe and they have three children.

He reportedly enjoys golf, soccer, cricket, music and travelling in his leisure time.



