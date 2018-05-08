Harare City release Muroiwa

HARARE - Harare City have released former Warriors and Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa — less than three months after joining the side.

The defender signed for the Sunshine Boys following his short but painful stint with Tanzanian side Singida United last December. 

“Harare City FC has terminated its contract with (Elisha) Muroiwa by mutual consent. He is free to join a club of his choice,” the Sunshine Boys said in a terse statement yesterday.

Since joining the club, Muroiwa had failed to start any of the 10 matches thus far as coach Mark Harrison has relied on the centre back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena.

City were relegated from the Castle Lager Premiership at the end of last season but bounced back following their acquisition of the How Mine franchise.

The club then sacked coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube and technical director Mark Harrison was then appointed to take charge of the side.

The Sunshine Boys have started their campaign on a good note winning four and drawing five of their 10 matches with only a single defeat at the hands of defending champions FC Platinum.

That run has seen City climb up the table to sixth place with 17 points and are on course to avoid relegation this time around.

On Sunday, Harrison’s side beat Dynamos 2-1 with left back Brighton Chayambuka scoring both goals while Kudzanai Dhemere netted for the Glamour Boys.

“Look, I thought it was a very good performance; we keep on rolling forward,” Harrison said after the win over DeMbare.

“I’m very happy obviously because it was not an easy game, you know Dynamos have got the 12th man and they can make it difficult for you but we played well.”

This weekend, the Sunshine Boys will have another chance to keep that good run going as they face new boys Nichrut at Rufaro Stadium.

Saturday

FC Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos FC (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)

