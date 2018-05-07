ZPC Kariba stun Bosso

Highlanders..................(1)1

ZPC Kariba..................(0) 2

HARARE - Veteran forward Tawanda Nyamandwe scored a stoppage time winner for ZPC Kariba as they picked up their first win of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season by stunning high-flying Highlanders yesterday.

Ozias Zibande had given Bosso a first half lead but the home side failed to build on that goal and were punished ruthlessly by the visitors.

Firstly, Moses Demera equalised for the visitors before Nyamandwe’s stoppage time goal.

ZPC Kariba have had an appalling start to the season as they had failed to win a single game in their opening nine matches, a bad run which had left their coach Godfrey Tamirepi on the ropes.

However, after yesterday’s win, Kauya Katuruturu moved off the bottom of the log and are now in 15th place on the log with eight points from 10 matches.

Although his team got three points, Tamirepi was not really pleased with the performance from his players.

“Our first win of the season but I thought we were actually on the back foot; we allowed Highlanders to be in control of the game in the first half,” he said after the match.

“In the second half, we were much better but still, we didn’t match them. We managed to score the winner against the run of play; it was a gift of a goal I would say.

“They were desperate for a winner and we hit them on the counter and scored. It was a well contested match and they gave us a good run.”

As for Bosso, the defeat meant they passed on a chance to close the gap on the leading pack as they remain in third place on the log with 20 points and now trail pace setters Ngezi Platinum Stars by six points.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said: “I would term it a very bitter defeat. Looking at how we have just thrown away the game. Credit to ZPC for the awareness they showed today.

“We were really in control of the match for almost three quarters. Tactically sound and we moved the ball very well.

“The turning point was the first mistake by the goalkeeper but such is the game. The most bitter thing is we gave away three points at home.”

The match started at a fast pace with Highlanders in control and passing the ball well while ZPC opted to sit back and rely more on counter attacks.

Zibande broke the deadlock three minutes before halftime when he headed past the visitors goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya from an Honest Moyo cross.

In the second half, Bosso continued to dominate play looking to add another goal but they could not get past the ZPC defence.

The home side started to fizzle out following the injury to midfielder Adrian Silla, who was replaced by Munyaradzi Chitambwe seven minutes after the break.

Demera restored parity on the scoreboard on the hour mark when he finished off a rebound after Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda spilled a long-range shot from Samuel Makawa.

Highlanders started throwing numbers up-front in search of a winner which proved to be their downfall.

In the second minute of added time, ZPC pounced on a counter after the entire Bosso defence had gone up to attack a corner.

Nyamandwe got to the end of a defensive header and raced towards goal and with Sibanda was off his line, the ZPC forward lobbed it over.

The Bosso keeper tried to back pedal and stop the goal from going in but he was unsuccessful.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, Honest Moyo, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla (Munyaradzi Chitambwe 52m), Brian Banda, Ozias Zibande (Brian Jaravaza 79m), Newman Sianchali, Ray Lunga (Thabo Lunga 67m), Ben Musaka, Peter Mudhuwa

ZPC Kariba: Takabva Mawaya, Bornface Zuberi, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Sylvester Appiah, Ian Nekati, Tawanda Munyanduri, Tsepo Ranthokoane (Tawanda Nyamandwe 46m), Collen Muleya, Samuel Makawa (Simbarashe Gorogodyo 70m), Moses Demera, Talent Chamboko